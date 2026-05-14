Jetpacks, weaponised drones: Singapore police trialling new tech to protect waterways

SINGAPORE: Donning a jetpack, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) officer flies through the air from a police craft towards a hostile vessel.

Upon landing on board, he fires at the adversaries, while his teammates board the ship with ladders.

Meanwhile, in the air, a drone equipped with weapons also fires on the perpetrators to protect the officers approaching the vessel.

This could be how the coast guard approaches hostile situations in the future. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is kicking off trials for both innovations in the coming months.

They were among the technological innovations showcased as Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam visited the PCG’s Brani Base on Thursday (May 14).

Speaking to the media, Mr Shanmugam said that the police innovations come not in response to any particular threat, but that the Home Team has been “on this trajectory” for a while.

“For some time now, I have asked SPF and other Home Team departments to really push down this route aggressively, and essentially this technology can protect our officers, ” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister.

"It is a quantum upgrade from how policing was done some years ago."