Jetstar flights to operate at Changi Airport Terminal 4 from Mar 22

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Airways will start operations at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 on Mar 22 next year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Thursday (Dec 1).

Last month, it was announced that Jetstar Asia would relocate its operations to Terminal 4 from Terminal 1 by Mar 25, 2023.

In a press release on Thursday, CAG said the first Jetstar Asia flight arriving at Terminal 4 on Mar 22 will be from Manila at 12.40am, with another flight to Manila departing from the same terminal at 6.15am.

The first Jetstar Airways flight operating out of Terminal 4 will depart Singapore for Melbourne at 10.10pm on the same day. The return flight will arrive in Singapore at 8.10pm the next day.

"The relocation to Terminal 4 will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet the growing demand for air travel, while creating headroom for Jetstar to grow at the global hub," said CAG.

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 200 weekly services in and out of Terminal 4, to and from key Southeast Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Jetstar Airways will continue to fly between Singapore and Melbourne up to six times a week, with the route operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying more than 200,000 passengers each year between the two cities.

Jetstar Asia is based in Singapore and is part of the Jetstar Group, which also consists of Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Japan.

In July, CAG had said that Jetstar Group was slated to move to Terminal 4 on Oct 25 this year, joining airlines such as AirAsia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

Jetstar said at the time that it had "no intention of moving", and that the decision to relocate was made unilaterally by CAG.

Both parties announced earlier this month that Jetstar Asia will relocate its operations to Terminal 4 by Mar 25 next year, following a joint study that looked into Jetstar's concerns over the move.