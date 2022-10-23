Jetstar Asia, Changi Airport yet to finalise agreement; airline to continue operating from T1

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Jetstar Asia concluded a joint study on the airline's operations at the airport, but an agreement has yet to be finalised.

For now, the airline will continue to operate from Terminal 1 of Changi Airport, CAG and Jetstar Asia said in identical statements on Sunday (Oct 23).

An announcement will be made soon, they said.

The study was part of CAG's engagement with the airline over its slated move to Terminal 4.

On Jul 22, CAG announced that Terminal 4 would reopen on Sep 13, with 16 airlines relocating there, including Jetstar Group.

The Jetstar Group released a statement on the same day to say that it had no intention of moving its operations to Terminal 4.