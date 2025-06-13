SIA Group to create job opportunities for affected Jetstar Asia staff, including positions for about 100 pilots

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will create opportunities across its airlines for affected Jetstar Asia staff members, including positions for about 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew.

An SIA spokesperson on Friday (Jun 13) said the group has been “working closely” with Jetstar Asia since Wednesday to explore employment opportunities for those affected by the airline's impending closure.

More than 500 people based in Singapore will be laid off as a result of the airline ceasing operations on Jul 31.

Representatives from SIA and Scoot will be at Jetstar Asia’s office from Jun 17 to Jun 19 to meet with interested employees and share more about the available roles.

“We are creating a number of opportunities across our airlines, including positions for around 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew. Our aim is to support as many affected staff as possible in continuing their careers within the aviation sector," said the SIA spokesperson.

“We understand that this is a time of uncertainty, and are committed to providing the necessary support to help make the recruitment and onboarding process as smooth as possible.”

The spokesperson added that the SIA Group appreciates the experience of Jetstar Asia employees and looks forward to welcoming successful candidates.

Australia's Qantas announced on Wednesday that it will close Jetstar Asia, the group's Singapore-based budget airline, as it reels with rising supplier costs, higher airport fees and intensifying competition among low-cost carriers.

The airline will continue flights for the next seven weeks before shuttering on Jul 31.

Jetstar Asia employees told CNA late on Thursday that the airline's closure came as a shock as they did not expect such an "extreme" measure.

They also praised the company for the support extended thus far, from severance packages to help with finding new jobs.

The more than 500 retrenched staff will each receive four weeks' salary for every year they have worked with the company.

They will also receive a bonus payment for the financial year of 2025, a special thank you payment and continued access to staff travel benefits for a period equivalent to their tenure.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng had earlier said that the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), together with the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU), was also working to help affected staff with job placement and career advisory support, particularly within the aviation and aerospace sectors.

The NTUC and its Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) will be on-site at Changi Airport Terminal 1 from next week to offer the likes of career coaching, skills upgrading and employability assistance, he said.