Jetstar Asia will move operations to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by Mar 25

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia will relocate its operations from Changi Airport Terminal 1 to Terminal 4 by Mar 25 next year.

The airline and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced this in a joint media release on Friday (Nov 4), following a joint study which looked into Jetstar's concerns over the move.

CAG had said in July that Jetstar was slated to move to Terminal 4 on Oct 25 this year, joining airlines such as AirAsia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

However, Jetstar said at the time that it had "no intention of moving", saying the decision for it to relocate was made unilaterally by Changi Airport.

In their joint media release on Friday, both parties said that with 17 gates to support narrow body aircraft, T4 will have ample gate capacity to support Jetstar Asia’s narrow body aircraft fleet and offers room for the airline to expand.

"It also reduces the need for the airline to have bussing operations to remote stands," they added.

CAG's managing director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the airport is glad to have reached an agreement with Jetstar after studying the potential impact of its move on passenger experience and its business over the past few months.

"Jetstar Asia’s move will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates in order to meet increasing travel demand, especially during the early morning peak period. It will also create headroom for Jetstar Asia and other airlines to grow at Changi," he added.