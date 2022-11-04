Jetstar Asia will move operations to Changi Airport Terminal 4 by Mar 25
An agreement was reached after a joint study which looked into Jetstar's concerns over the move from Terminal 1 to 4.
SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia will relocate its operations from Changi Airport Terminal 1 to Terminal 4 by Mar 25 next year.
The airline and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced this in a joint media release on Friday (Nov 4), following a joint study which looked into Jetstar's concerns over the move.
CAG had said in July that Jetstar was slated to move to Terminal 4 on Oct 25 this year, joining airlines such as AirAsia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.
However, Jetstar said at the time that it had "no intention of moving", saying the decision for it to relocate was made unilaterally by Changi Airport.
In their joint media release on Friday, both parties said that with 17 gates to support narrow body aircraft, T4 will have ample gate capacity to support Jetstar Asia’s narrow body aircraft fleet and offers room for the airline to expand.
"It also reduces the need for the airline to have bussing operations to remote stands," they added.
CAG's managing director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the airport is glad to have reached an agreement with Jetstar after studying the potential impact of its move on passenger experience and its business over the past few months.
"Jetstar Asia’s move will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates in order to meet increasing travel demand, especially during the early morning peak period. It will also create headroom for Jetstar Asia and other airlines to grow at Changi," he added.
Jetstar Asia's CEO Barathan Pasupathi thanked CAG and his team members involved in the "critical" joint study, noting that the airline has operated out of T1 since launching operations in Singapore 18 years ago.
“Moving to Terminal 4 is the start of a new chapter. We are committed to continuing to ramp up our operation and plan for future growth, and we appreciate the assurances that CAG have given ahead of this move," he added.
T4 reopened on Sep 13 this year after a hiatus of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The terminal served about 350,000 passengers in its first month.
Fourteen airlines have successfully moved their operations to the terminal, including Air Asia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.
Opened in 2014, T4 is Changi Airport's newest terminal and has a capacity of 16 million passengers per year.
While T1, 2 and 3 are connected by skytrain, Terminal 4 sits on its own and is served by shuttle buses.
CAG previously said shuttle bus services on both the landside and airside will provide connection for passengers and visitors between T4 and other terminals