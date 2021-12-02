‘We want you to thrive in Singapore’: Shanmugam at opening of Jews of Singapore Museum

SINGAPORE: We want every community in Singapore to “not just take pride in their heritage, but to put it out for others”, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Thursday (Dec 2).

He was speaking at the launch of the Jews of Singapore Museum, situated in the Jacob Ballas Centre at Waterloo Street.

Mr Shanmugam toured the museum before participating in a Hannukah menorah lighting ceremony at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue. Thursday is the fifth day of Hannukah.

“This is part of Singapore. It’s a short history but it’s made rich by the experiences of all the different communities,” he said.

ENJOY THE FREEDOMS IN SINGAPORE

The Jews of Singapore museum is a permanent exhibition. It traces the 200-year history of Jews in Singapore, showcasing their “outsized contributions” to Singapore’s society and economy, stated a press release from the Jewish Welfare Board.

The exhibition features three key themes: A chronology of Jewish arrivals in Singapore from the 1820s to present; profiles of Jewish community leaders; and Jewish festivals, culture and religion. These are presented via photographs, videos and audio recordings.