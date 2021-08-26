Baby panda to return to China after it matures; gender to be revealed soon

CUB’S GENDER AND NAME

As Jia Jia has been a “super mum”, with her mothering skills “improving by the day”, the carers have decided to leave the cub with her as much as possible.

This means that the team have not been able to closely examine the baby and determine its gender.

“We are happy to leave it with the mum for a while. So maybe over the next four to six weeks or so, when we have the chance to take the baby out, we do a good examination," said Dr Cheng.

"With that, we can tell the gender of the baby and share it with everyone.”

On naming the cub, he said that they have been in contact with their partners in China. The team will follow the Chinese tradition of coming up with a name before it is 100 days old.

WRS intends to involve the community in this, with updates to come in the next fortnight.

The cub won't be placed in the exhibits until it is “quite steady on its feet” and has better motor controls. That will probably happen after it is at least four months old.

However, those interested in keeping up with mother and child can watch them through a panda cam screened at the Giant Panda Forest. There will also be an hour-long video - Panda Sneak Peek - broadcast on WRS’ YouTube channel, showing recordings of Jia Jia and the cub in their off-exhibit maternity den.