Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SFA recalls batches of Jif peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SFA recalls batches of Jif peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination

SFA recalls batches of Jif peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination

File photo showing Jif peanut butter in various sizes. (Photo: Facebook/Jif)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
24 May 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 03:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Authority (SFA) has ordered the recall of batches of Jif brand peanut butter as a precautionary measure due to possible Salmonella contamination.

This follows a similar measure in the United States where the product is imported from. At least 14 salmonella infections have been reported, according to US media.

Manufacturer JM Smucker Co had recalled affected batches due to potential contamination with the Salmonella Senftenburg bacterium, said SFA in a media release on Tuesday (May 24).

US authorities are currently conducting investigations, SFA said, adding that it has directed importer DKSH South East Asia to recall the implicated batches.

They contain the lot codes 1274425 – 2140425.

“Salmonella Senftenburg is a pathogenic bacterium and should not be detected in ready-to-eat food products,” SFA said.

It can cause foodborne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The agency also advised consumers who purchased the product not to consume it. Those who have and are concerned about their health should seek medical help, it added.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Source: CNA/ga(gs)

Related Topics

Singapore Food Agency food recall

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us