Jimmy Toh to be appointed new chief executive director of People's Association

SINGAPORE: Mr Jimmy Toh Yong Leng will be appointed as chief executive director (designate) of the People's Association (PA) on Nov 1, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Monday (Oct 17).

Mr Toh will take over from Mr Lim Hock Yu as chief executive director (CED) of PA on Jan 1, 2023, with Mr Lim stepping down on the same day.

Mr Toh is currently the deputy chief of government communications (operations) and senior director (public communications) at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

He played a vital role in coordinating the whole-of-government initiatives within MCI's Information Group and across the Government.

"Most recently, he helmed the integrated and holistic effort to push out timely and accurate information on COVID-19 across an extensive range of channels, in order to encourage Singaporeans to adopt safe management measures, health protocols and vaccinations," said MCCY in a press release.

Prior to his role at MCI, he served as senior director of the Prime Minister's Office-Communications Group, and senior director (engagement) at MCI.

In 2017, Mr Toh received the Public Administration Medal (Silver) for his contributions to the public service.

Mr Lim will be joining the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) as secretary-general from Jan 1, 2023, MCCY said.

He was appointed PA's CED in June 2020. Prior to that, he was deputy chief executive from April 2016.

Mr Lim was instrumental in PA taking a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19, said MCCY.

"PA ensured the well-being of the community and strengthened resilience, by mobilising grassroots volunteers and staff to raise awareness on public health and safety, support quarantined families and ground up efforts to help neighbours, and implement financial assistance and support schemes.

"As the task force commander for Vaccination Mobilisation and Engagement Operations, Mr Lim oversaw the national effort to reach out to seniors and the vulnerable to get vaccinated, and rapidly converted community clubs across the island into vaccination centres."

He also drove outreach programmes to keep the community engaged during the implementation of the safe management measures.

"Under his leadership, PA embarked on Community 2025 plan, charting out the long-term ambition and strategies for PA to strengthen community bonds and social resilience," MCCY said.

Mr Edwin Tong, deputy chairman of PA said: "I thank Mr Lim for his years of service with the PA, which he has discharged with distinction. He played a significant role in a very challenging period for the PA over the past two years.

"At the same time, he maintained a clear focus on many initiatives to make the PA more relevant and relatable to the people we serve. I am confident that Mr Lim will lead SCCCI with equal distinction and success."