Final tranche of couple’s S$13 million legacy given to four Singapore charities

SINGAPORE: The final tranche of a couple’s S$13 million legacy gift has been given out to four charities in Singapore.

Jo and Gerry Essery lived around the world – in the UK, South Africa and Australia – and they decided to call Singapore home in the 1970s.

After they died, the couple left more than S$13 million to four Singapore charities: Assisi Hospice, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Garden City Fund.

The Assisi Hospice, NKF and SPCA received S$2 million each as part of the final tranche, adding to the S$2 million they each received in 2017.

Another S$1.183 million went to the Garden City Fund, a registered charity of the National Parks Board.

On Monday (Jan 9), a heritage tree in the Botanic Gardens was dedicated to the couple.

The couple wanted to give back to causes that they held dear and to leave behind a “legacy of social impact”, said the four charities in a joint press release.

Dr Tan Hwa Luck, the executor of the couple’s estate and their close friend, said: “Jo and Gerry have always been very generous with not just money, but also their hearts.

“Growing up with little meant that they see the needs often overlooked by many. I am honoured to be able to support their giving back to specific causes that hold special meaning in their hearts.”