Less job switching, especially by those in their 20s, suggests growing caution among workers, says MOM

SINGAPORE: The share of resident workers who changed jobs in the past year fell to 6.2 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in 2024, according to latest labour force data released on Friday (Nov 28).

This is the lowest since 2018, when the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) started measuring job mobility in one-year periods.

The decline may suggest workers are being more careful amid global uncertainties, even as it remains consistent with post-pandemic normalisation of the labour market, MOM said.

"This is part of the gradual downtrend over the recent three years, as job switching peaked in 2022 amid a tighter labour market following the post-COVID reopening of businesses.

"The decline in job switching may also reflect greater caution among workers amid external uncertainties this year," MOM said in an advance release of its labour force report.

The drop was seen across all age groups but was most pronounced among those aged 25 to 29, falling 2 percentage points to 11.7 per cent. This age group is still the most likely to have changed jobs.