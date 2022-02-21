Police warn of job scams involving buying and selling movie tickets

SINGAPORE: A job scam involving buying and selling movie tickets has re-emerged, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Feb 21).

Scammers would typically befriend victims on messaging apps, then convince them that they could earn commissions through buying or “boosting” movie tickets through a website.

After signing up for an account on the website, victims are told they have to top up the account with money to "boost" the tickets and earn a commission.

The scammers would then provide the victims with bank accounts belonging to unknown people for payments to be made.

“Victims would be convinced that their work was legitimate as their accounts would indicate the commission they received after completing the jobs,” said SPF.

“Subsequently, the victims would be instructed to continue to top up their accounts to complete more tasks.”

Victims would later discover that they are unable to withdraw the money from their accounts.