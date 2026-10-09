Parents welcome more job support for people with disabilities, but say ‘real test’ is staying employed

SINGAPORE: With her 14-year-old twins Victor and Vernon set to graduate from special education (SPED) schools in a few years, Ms Keenbie Kok is already thinking about what work might look like for each of them.

The twins, who have autism, have different strengths and support needs, said the stay-at-home mother. She also has a 15-year-old daughter who is neurotypical.

Victor needs more support with everyday learning, understanding situations and managing changes, while Vernon is a visual learner with a strong interest in systems, numbers and locations.

Their differences mean they will need various kinds of support as they prepare for the workforce, said Ms Kok. "Both boys need preparation for adulthood that takes their individual abilities and pace into account."

To ease the “post-18 cliff” faced by people with disabilities (PWDs) after graduation, a government task force has recommended enhancing work exposure opportunities in SPED schools and strengthening job support.

The measures aim to build students’ work-ready skills, make training more accessible and help them get jobs.

For instance, starting in 2027, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will introduce structured applied learning and work exposure for students with autism in SPED schools offering the national curriculum. The curriculum will be enhanced to strengthen work-related and soft skills, with job tasters providing early work experience.

Students with disabilities in both the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics will also receive enhanced work skills training and work exposure opportunities.

While parents who spoke to CNA largely support the measures, particularly earlier work exposure and job coaching, they raised concerns over whether the support can be tailored to the wide range of abilities and needs among PWDs.

They also believe the real hurdle is keeping these workers employed.

As of 2025, only 24.4 per cent of employed residents with disabilities had worked for the same employer for at least one year, the Ministry of Manpower said in response to CNA queries. The proportion drops to 2.2 per cent for those who had worked for the same employer for at least seven years, it added.