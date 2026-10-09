Parents welcome more job support for people with disabilities, but say ‘real test’ is staying employed
Employment support also must account for the wide range of abilities and needs among people with disabilities, say parents in response to recent recommendations by a government task force.
SINGAPORE: With her 14-year-old twins Victor and Vernon set to graduate from special education (SPED) schools in a few years, Ms Keenbie Kok is already thinking about what work might look like for each of them.
The twins, who have autism, have different strengths and support needs, said the stay-at-home mother. She also has a 15-year-old daughter who is neurotypical.
Victor needs more support with everyday learning, understanding situations and managing changes, while Vernon is a visual learner with a strong interest in systems, numbers and locations.
Their differences mean they will need various kinds of support as they prepare for the workforce, said Ms Kok. "Both boys need preparation for adulthood that takes their individual abilities and pace into account."
To ease the “post-18 cliff” faced by people with disabilities (PWDs) after graduation, a government task force has recommended enhancing work exposure opportunities in SPED schools and strengthening job support.
The measures aim to build students’ work-ready skills, make training more accessible and help them get jobs.
For instance, starting in 2027, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will introduce structured applied learning and work exposure for students with autism in SPED schools offering the national curriculum. The curriculum will be enhanced to strengthen work-related and soft skills, with job tasters providing early work experience.
Students with disabilities in both the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics will also receive enhanced work skills training and work exposure opportunities.
While parents who spoke to CNA largely support the measures, particularly earlier work exposure and job coaching, they raised concerns over whether the support can be tailored to the wide range of abilities and needs among PWDs.
They also believe the real hurdle is keeping these workers employed.
As of 2025, only 24.4 per cent of employed residents with disabilities had worked for the same employer for at least one year, the Ministry of Manpower said in response to CNA queries. The proportion drops to 2.2 per cent for those who had worked for the same employer for at least seven years, it added.
GETTING A JOB IS JUST THE START
For Ms Kok, the measures are encouraging, but she is not sure they are enough, as much depends on how they are implemented and whether suitable employers and roles are available.
"Getting a job is one milestone, but keeping it matters just as much. My biggest worry is whether there will be workplaces that understand them and give them enough time to learn."
Other parents, too, believe support should help PWDs remain in work over the long term, with a route back to training or other assistance if a placement does not work out.
"It's not just about the training, but how can we sustain them in the job environment for years? I think that's the real test,” said children's therapist Lela Iuorno, who is in her 50s and has a 20-year-old autistic son.
"People are now thinking about what happens when PWDs turn 18, but what happens when they turn 30?"
This depends on employers being more willing to accommodate PWDs and understand different ways of working, said parents.
“Inclusion is not simply hiring someone with a disability. It is about creating conditions that allow the special needs individual to be able to contribute and remain part of the workplace," said 41-year-old Rachel Gan, whose 10-year-old son has autism and moderate support needs.
Another parent, Elizabeth Yuanita Purwadinata, who has two sons with autism and intellectual disabilities, also called for stronger partnerships among the government, schools, disability organisations and employers.
"Most importantly, the community needs to recognise that people with autism and intellectual disabilities may contribute differently, but they can still have valuable skills and abilities if given the right opportunities and support,” said the 44-year-old senior quality specialist.
MAKING JOBS WORK FOR PWDs
Employers with long-standing inclusive hiring practices said the task force's recommendations could provide more opportunities to create roles better suited to PWDs.
Some of the recommendations include a dedicated employment support office that will provide more in-depth career guidance, and an Enabling Employment Grant that will help employers redesign jobs and adapt workplace processes to better support PWD employees.
Ms Lee Hwee Boon, head of group human resources at OCBC, said the bank’s early success with hiring PWDs came from finding the right job fit and providing the appropraite support so these employees could contribute meaningfully to their teams.
She noted that many of OCBC's PWD colleagues are persons with autism, whose strengths can include strong attention to detail and consistency – qualities that can be valuable in roles that require accuracy and process discipline.
Beyond designing the right job, a supportive environment also matters, said Ms Lee.
"In our experience, the biggest challenge is getting managers to take that first step. Managers may worry about whether they can provide the right support, particularly if they have had little prior experience working with PWDs.”
Mr Marco Riva, executive assistant manager of food and beverage at The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore said: "For many employers, the challenge is not willingness to hire. It is knowing how to match the right person with the right role and working environment, and how to support them after they start."
He said the recommendations on longer-term job coaching, job redesign and customised training could give employers greater confidence to hire and retain PWD employees.
Ms Jacinta Ong, director of social enterprise Tea Ideas, said one-to-one guidance - whether correcting a task on the spot or encouraging employees as they learn - is vital to helping PWDs succeed and remain in their jobs.
With PWDs making up more than half of Tea Ideas’ workforce, she said providing such support requires extra manpower.
She added that the Enabling Employment Grant could help employers meet these needs by providing resources for areas such as job redesign, training and ongoing workplace support.
Similarly, Chagee Singapore CEO Lawrence Wen said the tea chain is encouraged by the continual efforts to champion workplace inclusion for PWDs.
He said hiring deaf baristas at its National University of Singapore (NUS) signing store, which opened a year ago, has been one of the most rewarding things the brand has done.
The store is predominantly staffed by deaf and hard-of-hearing baristas and is designed with visual and acoustic features to foster community connection through sign language.
Mr Wen also said the recommendations for more job coaching and longer support for some workers are "very useful”.
For employees, job coaches can provide guidance as they learn their roles, build their skills and navigate new situations. For employers and their teams, coaches can offer practical guidance on how to communicate with and support employees with disabilities effectively.
"The real test comes months in, when responsibilities grow, and new situations come up, and that is exactly when people need to know support is still there," said Mr Wen, adding that support also needs to keep pace as employees' needs change.
"Easier access to experts like accessibility specialists and trainers, along with help on ongoing costs such as communication tools, would make long-term commitments far easier to sustain.”
He added: "Most of all, we would like to see clearer pathways for progression, so that employees with disabilities can build careers, not just find jobs."
WHAT ABOUT THOSE WHO NEED MORE SUPPORT?
Mr Abhimanyau Pal, CEO of social service agency SPD, said earlier and more sustained exposure to real workplaces, coupled with stronger, coordinated employment support beyond graduation, could make a significant difference.
"Internships, job trials and workplace-based learning can help students develop confidence, understand workplace expectations and make more informed career choices about suitable roles," said Mr Abhimanyau.
Beyond workplace skills, he said building mental resilience is also important in helping PWDs cope with the demands and expectations of work.
“However, preparation cannot rest on the individual alone,” he said.
"The aim should be sustained employability and participation over the longer term, with a clear channel for individuals to return for support before a setback becomes a prolonged exit from the workforce.”
Mr Max Soh, research and policy manager at the Disabled People’s Association, said that while greater work exposure and soft-skills development could help PWDs, more must be done to encourage workplaces to adopt inclusive practices.
Hiring managers, as well as future colleagues and employers, should be educated about inclusive practices such as assessing and providing reasonable accommodations, he said.
But gaps remain, particularly for PWDs with moderate to high support needs and those who may require sustained support throughout their working lives.
"While these measures are a positive step, much of the focus appears to be on PWDs who have lower support needs. For those with moderate to high support needs, there is still a long way to go,” said Ms Faraliza Zainal, co-founder and head of education at My Inspiring Journey (MIJ) Hub, a non-profit organisation providing education and support for individuals with special needs aged three to forty.
"Autism is a wide spectrum. Everyone has different strengths and abilities, so it's always about how these measures have an impact on the individual PWD," said Ms Faraliza.
Mr Abhimanyau said PWDs with higher support needs may require more time and tailored pathways before entering open employment.
"Maintaining flexibility within the system and ensuring a range of employment and community participation pathways will remain important so that no individual is left behind," he said.