Marketing executives, IT professionals among top 10 PMET job vacancies in 2021

SINGAPORE: Marketing and sales executives, as well as various IT roles, were among the top 10 jobs for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) that were in demand by employers in 2021, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) job vacancies report released on Friday (Apr 1).

Among non-PMET job openings, construction labourers were most in demand in 2021 as restrictions on the entry of migrant workers resulted in manpower shortages, but this is expected to ease as Singapore's borders reopen.

MOM also expects consumer-facing industries to face "persistent strain" on the manpower front, with the easing of social gathering measures. Reflecting that, the second top non-PMET job opening was for shop sales assistants.

The detailed report on job vacancies, released annually, was based on a survey conducted in September 2021.

Earlier figures have shown that the number of job vacancies reached an all-time high in 2021 as Singapore continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Job vacancies reached 104,200 last September when the survey was done, compared to 53,300 in September 2020. The number increased to 117,100 in December.

The annual average ratio of vacancies to unemployed people was the highest in a decade at 1.68.

MOM said that newly created positions made up 44 per cent of all job vacancies in 2021. The proportion of vacancies for new positions was higher in growth industries such as information & communications, financial & insurance services and professional services.

Comparatively, more jobs in service or production, such as manufacturing, food & beverage and accommodation, were replacements for existing roles.