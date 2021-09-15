Job vacancies in Singapore hit ‘record high’ in June amid border restrictions, labour crunch

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s resident unemployment continued to ease in the first half of the year, with the number of job vacancies rising to a “record high” in June amid COVID-19 border restrictions and manpower shortages, official data showed on Wednesday (Sep 15).

While resident employment increased across many sectors, recovery was uneven, according to the Labour Market Report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Resident employment increased across growth sectors such as information and communications, health and social services, professional services, public administration and education and financial and insurance services.

However, employment declined in sectors “adversely affected” by Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions in the second quarter of the year. These include food and beverage services and retail trade, as well as tourism-related arts, entertainment and recreation and accommodation.

Non-resident employment declined across all sectors and pass types due to tightened travel restrictions.

VACANCIES

Seasonally adjusted job vacancies rose to an all-time high of 92,100 in June due to the ongoing border restrictions affecting the availability of manpower in the construction and manufacturing sectors and the sustained demand across the growth sectors.

The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons increased to above one for the first time since March 2019, with 163 openings for every 100 unemployed persons in June.