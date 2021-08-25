Traineeships, school schemes pick up slack with fewer jobs for fresh graduates in some industries

Since last year, institutes of higher learning have pushed out programmes to help recent graduates cope with poorer employment prospects.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has offered its graduates from the class of 2020 and 2021 free continuing education and training modules. Graduates were also offered job counselling services, virtual career fairs, a one-stop job site (CareerNet@ITE portal) and a Telegram channel where they can get job alerts.

HELP FROM SCHOOLS

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) began a career kick-starter programme last year with the onset of the pandemic and has extended it this year to 2021 graduates.

Graduates receive S$500 in course credits which they can use to enrol in short courses, and the polytechnic also provides career coaching, said Ms Tan Siew Kim, director of corporate communications at the polytechnic.

A third area of help is in matching them with job opportunities in the school.

“To help our graduates and to ensure that they're given the opportunity to pick up valuable experience amid this pandemic, internally in TP, we have actually created a total of 80 positions under our kick-starter initiative in 2021,” said Ms Tan.

“We have seen a very healthy uptake from our TP graduates under this scheme.”

Two graduates joined TP’s corporate communications department this year under the programme, she added.

“The main challenge for the kick-starter is really to address the shrinking number of employment opportunities in certain sectors, (such as) aviation and hospitality,” she said.

FEWER OPENINGS IN INDUSTRIES AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC

JobTech, a start-up that provides AI job matching and labour market analysis, said that the ratio of new-graduate to total jobs remained constant from April 2019 to July 2021.

However, as some industries faced a large decline in job openings, there are fewer new-graduate jobs overall, making job seeking difficult, said a spokesperson. Industries dented by the pandemic, such as tourism, are also the worst affected.

JobTech data also showed a large spike in SGUnited Traineeship openings around the second quarter of 2020 when the scheme was introduced, but concluded that they did not seem to reduce the amount of new graduate job postings in many cases.