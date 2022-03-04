Jobs Growth Incentive to be extended for limited groups of workers

SINGAPORE: The Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) wage subsidy scheme will be extended for certain groups of workers by another six months to September this year, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Friday (Mar 4).

Dr Koh said that there are segments of the workforce that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) was more concerned about even before COVID-19, and they have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic.

“We will press on with tackling three structural issues: Vulnerable workers who might need additional support in the hiring process, mature workers who might need help transiting to new job roles, and outreach to jobseekers requiring career matching services,” he said.

Dr Koh said that to address the issue of vulnerable workers who need additional support in the hiring process, MOM will extend the JGI.

It will now only apply to mature workers aged 40 and above who have unemployed for at least six months, people with disabilities and ex-offenders. Support levels will also be tapered down “in line with improving conditions”.