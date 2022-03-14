Unemployment rates fall to near pre-pandemic levels, job market recovery to extend in 2022: MOM

SINGAPORE: Total employment rebounded in 2021, with unemployment rates dipping to near pre-pandemic levels, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in its 2021 Labour Market Report released on Monday (Mar 14).

The labour market recovery is expected to continue this year, with economic growth gaining momentum, and hiring and job vacancies going up, said MOM.

But the ministry warned that increased downside risks in the global economic outlook could weigh on the pace of recovery.

"We expect the labour market to continue to improve in 2022, but of course, events in recent weeks have significantly increased the downside risks and therefore it will weigh on the pace of recovery," said MOM permanent secretary Aubeck Kam at a briefing on Monday morning.

The annual average unemployment rate fell from 3 per cent to 2.7 per cent, with resident unemployment rate decreasing from 4.1 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The citizen unemployment rate is now 3.7 per cent, down from 4.2 per cent. In January 2022, unemployment rates declined to around December 2019 levels, said MOM.