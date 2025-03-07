Jobseekers who want unemployment benefits must earn points from job search activities

SINGAPORE: Retrenched workers seeking financial support under a new unemployment benefits scheme must participate in job search activities in order to qualify for payouts.

Under the new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, only those who accumulate enough "activity points" each month will receive payouts, capped at S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months.

In parliament on Friday (Mar 7), Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon provided an update on the first-of-its-kind scheme, which was introduced at the 2024 National Day Rally.

Describing it as "more than just financial payouts and a job", Dr Koh said it provides a simple framework to guide jobseekers on concrete steps to take towards employment.

For example, to receive the payout in the first month, jobseekers can earn points by updating their resumes online, attending a career fair, using CareersFinder on the MyCareersFuture portal and going for career coaching.

In the second month, they can qualify by reading two employment-related online articles, attending an employment-related workshop, submitting four job applications and attending a training course.

In the fourth to sixth months, jobseekers must submit at least five job applications a month to continue receiving payouts.

More details about the activity points system and application process will be released in mid-April when the scheme is launched by Workforce Singapore (WSG).