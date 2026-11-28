'Lacks basic respect': For jobseekers, being ghosted by recruiters and employers can add to emotional toll
In Singapore, 64 per cent of workers cite long delays as their biggest frustration in the hiring process, according to a 2026 report by job site Indeed.
SINGAPORE: After six rounds of interviews for a compliance role in a bank, Ivy (not her real name) found herself ghosted by the prospective employer.
The 29-year-old assumed she did not get the job when she still had not heard back three weeks after her last interview in June. As at November – five months since her last interaction with the bank – she had yet to be formally updated on the outcome of her application.
Ivy is not alone. More and more jobseekers are finding themselves ghosted by prospective employers.
In Singapore, 64 per cent of workers cite long delays as their biggest frustration in the hiring process, according to job site Indeed's 2026 Southeast Asia Talent report.
Vague job ads, poor communication or delays were major frustrations for 42 to 60 per cent of workers surveyed across Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.
Nearly half of respondents said they would not wait beyond two to four weeks in a hiring process.
To jobseeker Ivy, the silence she received lacked “basic respect”. It left her with self-doubt and confusion as she had thought the hiring team saw her favourably after advancing her through multiple rounds.
“You put in effort to guide me through the process, and I put in effort to prepare for every single one of those interviews,” she said.
“The civil thing to do is to give (me) the outcome instead of just leaving it in complete silence and letting the candidate assume that nothing has happened.”
The experience also left her with a “bad impression” of the company and hiring manager, she said.
CNA has changed the names of some jobseekers in this article who fear retaliation for discussing negative recruitment experiences in their industries.
AN INCREASINGLY COMMON EXPERIENCE
Ivy has since received another offer and started a new job. But for those still in the market for one, a lack of timely updates about hiring decisions is a typical complaint.
A LinkedIn poll conducted by recruitment agency Robert Walters Singapore in 2025 saw 88 per cent of its 300 respondents reporting that they are often ignored or ghosted by prospective employers.
Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), has heard feedback about this from workers across different sectors, including professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).
“Workers have mainly shared that they did not hear back after submitting an application or faced delays in receiving an update after their first interview,” the member of parliament told CNA.
Replying to Mr Tay’s parliamentary question on this in August, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) encouraged employers to inform candidates about how interview results will be communicated, and to notify them of the outcome “within a reasonable timeframe”.
An example of such a timeframe is two weeks, according to the Fair Recruitment and Selection Handbook by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.
MOM does not track complaints about employers not notifying applicants of hiring outcomes, according to its parliamentary reply.
Official figures show labour turnover and hiring activity in Singapore have slowed.
The latest quarterly average monthly recruitment rate of 1.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 was the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advance figures released by MOM on Friday (Nov 27) showed long-term unemployment rates edging up for PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians), from 0.6 per cent to 0.7 per cent.
MOM noted that while still within historical range, this number was at the higher end, "suggesting prolonged job search for some workers amid softer hiring in outward-oriented sectors".
Mr Joshua Woo, founder of recruitment agency RecruitFast, said non-replies are not a new challenge in his industry, but may be more noticeable in today’s tough job market.
Recruitment has become increasingly complex amid economic uncertainty, fewer job vacancies, more applicants and longer assessment processes, he said.
“As employers become more cautious, hiring decisions may take longer and, unfortunately, communication with candidates can sometimes fall through the cracks."
Non-binding Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices explicitly state that unsuccessful candidates should be informed of their interview results.
This is also specified in the Tripartite Standard on Recruitment Practices – a set of good employment practices that has been adopted by more than 6,000 entities in Singapore.
Mr Tay said NTUC encourages employers to update candidates at three key points: to acknowledge the application at the point of submission, to inform candidates how and when they can expect to hear back at the interview, and to notify candidates within a reasonable timeframe after the interview.
“For those between jobs, a long silence adds to the stress and uncertainty they already face,” he said.
FRESH GRADUATES AFFECTED
For fresh graduates making the transition from school to their first full-time job, non-replies and delayed replies can add to feelings of insecurity and anxiety.
Computer science and design graduate Nicholas (not his real name), 25, started his job search last May, a year before graduating. He applied for about 500 roles before receiving an offer in November.
While Nicholas said it was still more common for him to learn the outcomes of interviews than not, the long wait for updates added to the emotional toll of his strenuous job hunt.
For example, after interviewing for a traineeship with a foreign bank, two-and-a-half months of silence passed before he was notified that the role had gone to someone else.
Nicholas also found that while hiring organisations may communicate warmly and promptly before and sometimes immediately after interviews, this did not necessarily continue all the way to the final decision.
These experiences left him feeling “little control” over his employment outcomes, despite feeling he had done his best in his preparations, technical assessments and interviews. “I feel very exhausted,” he said.
Mr Wayne Low, 26, obtained honours of highest distinction in English literature and philosophy from the National University of Singapore in May.
He estimated having applied to around 200 positions spanning the public and private sectors. He advanced to the second round of interviews with two prospective employers.
One of them was a local firm where he fielded his second interview with the head of human resources (HR) on Oct 9. After following up, he received a holding reply and had yet to hear back at the time of writing.
“Most job (applications) go like that, they just go quietly into the good night,” he said.
“It feels very impersonal. It makes you feel even more isolated in your job hunt.”
The spotty updates also gave Mr Low misgivings about the firm’s professionalism if he were to work there, since he had applied for a marketing role involving a lot of stakeholder communication.
WHAT HR EXPERTS SAY
Mr Derrick Teo, CEO of recruiting firm Elitez Group, said that employers should aim to give candidates the outcome within one to two weeks, and use holding updates if more time is needed.
"Importantly, candidates who are unsuccessful should also receive closure," said the Institute for Human Resource Professionals-certified HR leader.
"It does not always need to be a lengthy explanation. A brief, respectful email informing them of the outcome is better than leaving them waiting indefinitely."
Mr Woo advised candidates to ask about the expected timeline for a hiring decision after an interview. If no timeline is given, they can follow up politely after three to five working days, and again if necessary.
Recruiters also explained some behind-the-scenes reasons why outcomes may be communicated late.
These include delays in internal approvals, changes to manpower budgets, hiring freezes, overwhelmed HR teams and directives from senior management to reduce headcount, said Mr Woo.
Mr Teo said it is also common for employers to wait for their preferred candidate to accept an offer before finalising the outcomes for other shortlisted applicants.
Further complicating recruitment, Mr Woo has observed an increase in the number of interview rounds, particularly for PMEs.
Entry-level PME roles traditionally required just one round, but some employers have added assessments especially for technical or artificial intelligence-related roles that need more specialised skill sets, he said.
However, none of these considerations justify silence, the recruiters said. And there are good reasons why employers may want to improve their communication.
“Employers are assessing candidates, but candidates are also forming an impression of the organisation through their interactions with HR,” said Mr Teo.
“Clear communication can help build trust and maintain a positive relationship, regardless of the hiring outcome.”
Added Mr Woo: “A candidate who may not be suitable for a particular role today could become a client, colleague or even a hiring manager in the future.
“Maintaining professional relationships and communicating respectfully with candidates should therefore remain a priority.”