Johor Bahru checkpoint to close one car arrival zone from Oct 26 for renovations

SINGAPORE: Motorists driving from Singapore to Malaysia via the Causeway may encounter longer wait times due to ongoing renovations at one of the zones for arriving cars.

Zone D will be closed from Wednesday (Oct 26) until all works are completed, Singapore's immigration authority said in a Facebook post, adding that other zones remain operational.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also shared a separate Facebook post on the matter by the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Immigration Office.

In its post, the Johor immigration authority said that Zones A, B and C at the checkpoint will remain operational throughout the renovation period. No completion date for the works was mentioned.

Both ICA and BSI highlighted that travellers can also cross the border at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar via the Second Link.