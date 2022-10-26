Johor Bahru checkpoint to close one car arrival zone from Oct 26 for renovations
The other arrival car zones remain operational. Motorists can also opt to enter Malaysia via the Second Link, said the Johor immigration authority.
SINGAPORE: Motorists driving from Singapore to Malaysia via the Causeway may encounter longer wait times due to ongoing renovations at one of the zones for arriving cars.
Zone D will be closed from Wednesday (Oct 26) until all works are completed, Singapore's immigration authority said in a Facebook post, adding that other zones remain operational.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also shared a separate Facebook post on the matter by the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Immigration Office.
In its post, the Johor immigration authority said that Zones A, B and C at the checkpoint will remain operational throughout the renovation period. No completion date for the works was mentioned.
Both ICA and BSI highlighted that travellers can also cross the border at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar via the Second Link.
This is not the first time that Arrival Car Zone D has been closed for upgrading works.
In August this year, it was shut for five hours to allow the addition and replacement of signs and electronic notice boards.
Zone C recently reopened on Oct 13 after a two-month closure, said the chairman of Johor's state works, transportation and infrastructure committee.
Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh added in a Facebook post that he has asked for upgrading works at the other zones to be expedited.
Enhancements are also being carried out at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar's arrival bus halls.
"Some of the automated clearance lanes are undergoing replacement and installation works," ICA said on Oct 19, adding that those lanes would not be operational from Oct 16 until Nov 10.
The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Immigration Office previously said that the autogates that were not involved in the upgrading works would operate as usual for arriving Malaysian citizens.
It did not specify how many automated clearance lanes would be available.