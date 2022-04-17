Johor chief minister makes official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Johor's chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi will make an official visit to Singapore from Sunday (Apr 17) to Tuesday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Mr Onn Hafiz, who was sworn in as Johor's chief minister on Mar 15, was invited by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

During his visit to Singapore, the chief minister will visit the site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Woodlands North terminus.

He will also attend the Singapore International Water Week 2022 Water Leaders' Summit and have discussions with Singapore agencies about technical and vocational training, skills development and public housing.

Mr Onn Hafiz will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and meet Dr Balakrishan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Transport Minister S Iswaran and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

He will also meet National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Mohamad Maliki Osman and Minister of State for Trade and Industry, as well as Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.

The chief minister will be accompanied by members of the Johor State Executive Committee and officials from the Johor state government.