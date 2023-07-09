Johor crown prince to tour commandos unit, witness football agreement signing on official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Johor's crown prince will make an official visit to Singapore from Monday (Jul 10) to Wednesday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife Che' Puan Besar Khaleeda will be hosted to tea by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Madam Ho Ching.

The royal couple will have a welcome dinner in their honour, with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife.

Tunku Ismail will also call on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, said MFA in a statement.

Johor palace and state officials will also accompany Tunku Ismail on the trip. The crown prince accompanied his father and Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on an official visit to Singapore in July last year.

This time, Tunku Ismail's programme includes a tour of the Singapore Armed Forces Commandos, hosted by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad.

Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang will also show him around Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

Tunku Ismail will then join Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Football Association of Singapore and the Johor Football Association.

The agreement relates to cooperating in football development, and includes the establishment of an annual cup match between a Singapore Selection and Johor Selection team from 2024 onwards.