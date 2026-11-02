Johor-Singapore SEZ records RM88.83 billion in approved investments

SINGAPORE: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has recorded RM88.83 billion (S$28.1 billion) in approved investments between its inception in January 2025 and June 2026, the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee said in a joint statement on Monday (Nov 2).

The investments are under the purview of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority. About 45 per cent of the investments – or about RM40.3 billion – have been implemented, creating 12,796 jobs associated with the projects, said the joint statement.

In total, the approved projects will create 28,755 potential employment opportunities.

The Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) held its first meeting at the Flower Field Hall at Gardens by the Bay on Monday morning.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, Malaysia’s Minister of Economy YB Akmal Nasir, Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling, Johor’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and other senior officials from both countries attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr Chee said it was “very productive” and “fruitful”.

He added that good progress has been made since the formation of the committee last year.

“This is really the beginning of many more to come. We can only achieve this because we have been working very closely together as partners, reinforcing the pro-business environment that the Johor-Singapore SEZ is able to provide to investors,” he said, adding that many investors are from Singapore and other parts of the world.

Mr Akmal said the countries had also agreed to hold the joint investment forum for the Special Economic Zone by the first quarter of 2027.

“So definitely, we want to keep up this good momentum, and definitely it will bring benefits to both nations, to the people, and to the business communities in these two regions,” he added.