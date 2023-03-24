Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link: 45% of Singapore side completed, on track for 2026 launch

SINGAPORE: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project has reached another milestone and is on track to be completed by end-2026.

“On the Singapore side so far, we've completed about 45 per cent of the project,” said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Friday (Mar 24).

Mr Iswaran was at an event commemorating the pile caps installation works in the Straits of Johor on the Singapore side.

Held at the Woodlands North Terminus site, where construction works began in March 2021, the event marked the next phase of works for the installation of the rail viaduct structure.

The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way to help ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

The journey will take five minutes.