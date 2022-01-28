2022 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released on Feb 4

SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2022 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released at 9am on Feb 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Jan 28).

Students can obtain their posting results through JAE Internet System or SMS.

Students who are posted to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) are to report to their posted institutions at 7.30am on Feb 7.

Those who are unable to report to their posted JC or MI on the first day of school due to valid reasons should contact their posted school directly to confirm and reserve their placement, said MOE.

Students posted to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive a letter from their respective institutions on the enrolment details.