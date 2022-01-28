Logo
2022 Joint Admissions Exercise posting results to be released on Feb 4
Singapore

Students receiving their Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-Level) exam results on Jan 12, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Chan Chun Sing)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
28 Jan 2022 10:46AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:46AM)
SINGAPORE: The posting results for the 2022 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released at 9am on Feb 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Jan 28). 

Students can obtain their posting results through JAE Internet System or SMS. 

Students who are posted to a junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI) are to report to their posted institutions at 7.30am on Feb 7. 

Those who are unable to report to their posted JC or MI on the first day of school due to valid reasons should contact their posted school directly to confirm and reserve their placement, said MOE. 

Students posted to polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive a letter from their respective institutions on the enrolment details. 

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should contact the JC of their choice directly by phone or email, said MOE. 

"The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year’s exercise," the ministry added. 

Students who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also contact the institute directly via phone or email.

For students who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal

Students who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, said MOE. 

Appeals can be submitted from 9am on Feb 4 to 4pm on Feb 9. Appeal outcomes will be released at 9am on Feb 22.

Source: CNA/lk

