Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Indonesian President Joko Widodo to deliver address at Temasek sustainability event in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Indonesian President Joko Widodo to deliver address at Temasek sustainability event in Singapore

Indonesian President Joko Widodo to deliver address at Temasek sustainability event in Singapore

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Labuan Bajo on May 10, 2023. (File photo: AFP/Achmad Ibrahim)

06 Jun 2023 07:39PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 07:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 7) to give a speech at Temasek's Ecosperity Week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied on his trip by first lady Iriana Joko Widodo and members of his Cabinet.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will host President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo to lunch," MFA said in a statement.

"President Joko Widodo will deliver a special address at Ecosperity Week, Temasek's annual sustainability event."

Mr Widodo was last in Singapore in March for a leaders' retreat, MFA said. He also hosted Mr and Mrs Lee at the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Labuan Bajo last month.

Ecosperity Week 2023 kicked off on Tuesday and runs until Thursday.

Related:

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

Indonesia Joko Widodo Temasek Ecosperity 2023

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.