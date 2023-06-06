Indonesian President Joko Widodo to deliver address at Temasek sustainability event in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 7) to give a speech at Temasek's Ecosperity Week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied on his trip by first lady Iriana Joko Widodo and members of his Cabinet.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will host President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo to lunch," MFA said in a statement.

"President Joko Widodo will deliver a special address at Ecosperity Week, Temasek's annual sustainability event."

Mr Widodo was last in Singapore in March for a leaders' retreat, MFA said. He also hosted Mr and Mrs Lee at the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Labuan Bajo last month.

Ecosperity Week 2023 kicked off on Tuesday and runs until Thursday.