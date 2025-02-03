Jolovan Wham charged with attending illegal candlelight vigils for death row inmates

SINGAPORE: Activist Jolovan Wham was on Monday (Feb 3) charged with attending five illegal candlelight vigils for death row inmates in 2022 and 2023.

The 45-year-old Singaporean was given five charges under the Public Order Act for taking part in a public assembly held without a permit.

According to charge sheets, the vigils were held to "mark" the executions of four inmates, all of whom were convicted drug traffickers.

Singapore imposes the death penalty for trafficking a significant amount of drugs.

On Mar 29, 2022, around 11pm, Wham allegedly attended a candlelight vigil for Abdul Kahar Othman near a bus stop opposite Changi Women's Prison.

Abdul Kahar was convicted of trafficking not less than 66.77g of diamorphine and sentenced to death in 2015. He was executed on Mar 30, 2022.

Wham then allegedly attended vigils for Nagaenthran Dharmalingam on Apr 26, 2022 near Changi Prison, and on Apr 27, 2022 at a playground near Mariam Walk.



Nagaenthran was executed on Apr 27, 2022, after the Court of Appeal dismissed a last-minute plea for a stay of execution the day before.

He was convicted of importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore in 2009 in a bundle strapped to his thigh, and sentenced to death in 2010.

Wham is also accused of keeping vigil for Nazeri Lajim around 6.15am on Jul 22, 2022, the day of his execution. This allegedly took place at a bus stop outside Changi Prison.

Nazeri was convicted in 2017 of possessing not less than 33.39g of diamorphine for trafficking. He was executed on Jul 22, 2022.

Wham then allegedly attended a candlelight vigil for Tangaraju Suppiah near Changi Prison at about 6am on Apr 26, 2023, the day of his execution.

Tangaraju was convicted in 2018 of delivering 1kg of cannabis, which amounted to abetting an accomplice by conspiring to traffic drugs.

His case became notable for the support it attracted from British billionaire Richard Branson, who spoke out against Tangaraju's death sentence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs responded at the time that Mr Branson's views disrespected Singapore's judges and criminal justice system.

Wham's case was adjourned for investigations to be completed. He will return to court on Apr 1.

Wham has previously been convicted for participating in other public assemblies.

In January 2019, he was fined for organising a public assembly without a permit, in an event titled Civil Disobedience and Social Movements.

In February 2021, he was fined for organising a public assembly without a permit on board an MRT train to commemorate Operation Spectrum.

Both times, Wham chose to serve the in-default terms of 10 days' and 18 days' jail respectively.

Wham was also fined in February 2022 for holding an illegal assembly by holding up a sign outside the State Courts.

The sentence for taking part in a public assembly without a permit is a fine of up to S$3,000. As Wham is a repeat offender, he could be fined up to S$5,000.