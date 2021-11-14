A doctor said he wouldn't live past two, but he just graduated as valedictorian

This is despite the extra challenges he had to grapple with throughout school – namely, fatigue and accessibility in a world mostly built for able-bodied people.

Poking fun at NUS’ infamously hilly terrain, Mr Tiong joked that the university is also known as the “National University of Stairs”. Studying in some of the oldest buildings on campus at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was even worse, he said.

“Sometimes able-bodied people can take a short cut, walk up a grassy slope. But I can't do that,” said Mr Tiong, describing a daily maze of corridors, lift connections and long walkways in between classes.

Mr Tiong requires a full-time caregiver, a role taken on by his father, who had to load him and his motorised wheelchair into the car, drive, unload them and accompany him to his destination each day.

To make matters trickier, he could only attend classes that did not require him to stretch his day out too long. Otherwise, parts of his body in contact with the wheelchair would ache. Tasks such as keeping his balance or turning his head also required much effort.

PANDEMIC TOOK DISABILITY OUT OF THE EQUATION

Mr Tiong attended classes in this “juggling act” for three years before the pandemic hit, and remote learning became a gamechanger.

“It takes away a lot of our limitations from the equation. When I'm at home, I don't have to travel anywhere so that takes away the accessibility and the logistics issue,” he said.

“I don't have to involve other people who have to bring me physically around, so I’m a lot more independent in that sense.”

Overall, one thing that would have made the experience easier for him, and others like him, is flexibility. “A lot of the time we are told by administrators that: ‘Oh we can’t do this because – rules.’ Or ‘because we cannot lor.’

“But a lot of accommodations are actually a mindset thing," he said. "People seem to have this concept that if you want to accommodate the disabled, we need billions of dollars. I don’t think that’s true.”

For instance, being allowed to work remotely at his present job has not cost his employer anything, he said. “It's a matter of will and decision-making.”

GETTING A JOB WAS “A FANTASY”

Working at GIC full-time was a possibility that Mr Tiong had written off “as a dream or as a fantasy”, when he interned at the wealth fund in 2019 during his studies.

“I’m fully aware of the dire state of disability employment in Singapore. The reality is most disabled Singaporeans end up jobless or you will be looking for months, if not years. I wasn't looking forward to that."

So when he was handed a conversion offer a full 18 months before he was due to graduate, it brought a huge rush of surprise and relief.

“It wasn’t something I expected to ever happen. I had wished for it, but wishes don’t come true – not in my life. ... So I said: ‘Great’,” said Mr Tiong, his face lighting up.