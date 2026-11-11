Shibuya Crossing in Joo Chiat? Scramble crossing trial to take place from Nov 16

Introducing the trial, the letter said LTA intends “to assess its potential to improve Walk-Cycle-Ride connectivity walkability within the neighbourhood".

“A dedicated pedestrian crossing phase will be introduced to allow pedestrians to cross the junction in all directions, including diagonally, while vehicular traffic is stopped,” it said.

Motorists are urged to plan their routes in advance, while pedestrians are encouraged to use the designated crossings and follow traffic signals at all times, according to the letter.

LTA on Wednesday said that it will be monitoring traffic and pedestrian conditions during the three-month trial to assess the effectiveness of the new traffic arrangement.

"While the new crossing arrangement will improve pedestrian convenience and safety, it may result in longer waiting times for both motorists and pedestrians," added the authority.

LTA added that it will closely monitor the trade-offs and assess the findings before making any further decisions.

FINDINGS TO BE ASSESSED

Mr Goh told CNA that the idea for the scramble crossing came from one of his grassroots leaders.

“I gave it much thought and felt it was worth a try. Grassroots leaders, merchant representatives, LTA officers, and I spent months discussing and fine-tuning the plans,” he said.

He thanked grassroots volunteers and partners for knocking on doors and distributing flyers to update the community of the upcoming change.

“I hope this pilot brings smoother traffic and peace of mind to everyone,” said Mr Goh.

Transport economist Walter Theseira, from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said scramble crossings are meant to facilitate both human and vehicular flow.

They are designed to let pedestrians directly cross diagonally in one phase while ensuring that cars are not delayed from completing turns due to pedestrians crossing, he said.

"Potentially, such crossings may improve the pedestrian experience of the area, which attracts footfall and thereby benefits businesses in the area."

However, other factors also matter, such as the existing extent of pedestrianisation – with shops and establishments that are oriented towards foot traffic rather than cars – and the existence of good walkways, said Assoc Prof Theseira.

"Joo Chiat does well in some of these aspects – although one could also make the case that vehicle traffic should be reduced or eliminated along the Joo Chiat Road corridor itself," he added, citing car-free initiatives or the removal of parking lots to increase pedestrian space.

A stretch of Joo Chiat Road had gone car-free for six hours on Oct 3 as part of World Car-Free Day, drawing over 5,000 people.

Of the upcoming pilot, Mr Goh added that his team will assess the findings to evaluate if the scramble crossing should become a permanent arrangement at the busy junction.

"If successful, the scramble crossing can become another little uniqueness of Katong-Joo Chiat that keeps it distinctive, exciting and welcoming for all," he said.