Shibuya Crossing in Joo Chiat? Scramble crossing trial to take place from Nov 16
Besides one permanent scramble crossing near Lau Pa Sat, the Joo Chiat pilot will be Singapore's first such trial since a 2017 attempt in Orchard.
SINGAPORE: A scramble crossing trial will take place in Joo Chiat for three months from Nov 16, after which the initiative will be assessed to see if it becomes a permanent fixture, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Member of Parliament Goh Pei Ming told CNA on Wednesday (Nov 11).
The pilot at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road will be part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety, said Mr Goh, who is senior minister of state for home affairs and for social and family development.
“Because this area is popular, this intersection is often busy. I have also observed instances where turning vehicles almost hit pedestrians,” he said, of the junction in front of i12 Katong shopping mall.
A scramble crossing is a traffic system where vehicle movement in every direction is stopped for a short time at an intersection, letting pedestrians cross the road from all sides, including diagonally.
One famous example is the Shibuya Crossing in Japan’s capital Tokyo.
Scramble crossings are rare in Singapore, with just one at the junction of Robinson Road and Boon Tat Street, near the Lau Pa Sat hawker centre.
The last time Singapore trialled a new scramble intersection was almost a decade ago, back in December 2017 at the junction of Cairnhill Road and Orchard Road. It lasted a month.
Before that, a December 2006 trial saw a scramble intersection deployed at the junction of Bideford Road and Orchard Road for six months.
Both were eventually not made permanent.
LONGER WAITING TIMES EXPECTED
In a letter to the area’s residents and business owners on Oct 30 and seen by CNA, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) laid out the changes that will take effect from Nov 16.
“Advanced signs will be in place, and wardens will be deployed on the implementation day to guide motorists and pedestrians,” wrote Mr Ridwan Kahar, manager of community partnership for the South East zone, under the LTA’s Quality Service Manager Office.
Another change to be implemented is the right turn from East Coast Road towards Joo Chiat Road being permanently restricted.
Residents in the surrounding estates will still be able to access their neighbourhood via alternative routes.
“This change is intended to improve overall traffic flow at the busy junction,” said the letter.
Introducing the trial, the letter said LTA intends “to assess its potential to improve Walk-Cycle-Ride connectivity walkability within the neighbourhood".
“A dedicated pedestrian crossing phase will be introduced to allow pedestrians to cross the junction in all directions, including diagonally, while vehicular traffic is stopped,” it said.
Motorists are urged to plan their routes in advance, while pedestrians are encouraged to use the designated crossings and follow traffic signals at all times, according to the letter.
LTA on Wednesday said that it will be monitoring traffic and pedestrian conditions during the three-month trial to assess the effectiveness of the new traffic arrangement.
"While the new crossing arrangement will improve pedestrian convenience and safety, it may result in longer waiting times for both motorists and pedestrians," added the authority.
LTA added that it will closely monitor the trade-offs and assess the findings before making any further decisions.
FINDINGS TO BE ASSESSED
Mr Goh told CNA that the idea for the scramble crossing came from one of his grassroots leaders.
“I gave it much thought and felt it was worth a try. Grassroots leaders, merchant representatives, LTA officers, and I spent months discussing and fine-tuning the plans,” he said.
He thanked grassroots volunteers and partners for knocking on doors and distributing flyers to update the community of the upcoming change.
“I hope this pilot brings smoother traffic and peace of mind to everyone,” said Mr Goh.
Transport economist Walter Theseira, from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said scramble crossings are meant to facilitate both human and vehicular flow.
They are designed to let pedestrians directly cross diagonally in one phase while ensuring that cars are not delayed from completing turns due to pedestrians crossing, he said.
"Potentially, such crossings may improve the pedestrian experience of the area, which attracts footfall and thereby benefits businesses in the area."
However, other factors also matter, such as the existing extent of pedestrianisation – with shops and establishments that are oriented towards foot traffic rather than cars – and the existence of good walkways, said Assoc Prof Theseira.
"Joo Chiat does well in some of these aspects – although one could also make the case that vehicle traffic should be reduced or eliminated along the Joo Chiat Road corridor itself," he added, citing car-free initiatives or the removal of parking lots to increase pedestrian space.
A stretch of Joo Chiat Road had gone car-free for six hours on Oct 3 as part of World Car-Free Day, drawing over 5,000 people.
Of the upcoming pilot, Mr Goh added that his team will assess the findings to evaluate if the scramble crossing should become a permanent arrangement at the busy junction.
"If successful, the scramble crossing can become another little uniqueness of Katong-Joo Chiat that keeps it distinctive, exciting and welcoming for all," he said.