Safer, smoother, more fun: Joo Chiat's Shibuya-style crossing gets warm welcome from pedestrians, businesses

SINGAPORE: Businesses and pedestrians welcomed a new “Shibuya-style” scramble crossing at Joo Chiat on Monday (Nov 16), although some voiced concerns about the impact on road traffic.

The three-month trial at the junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety.

During this time, pedestrians will be able to cross the road from all sides of an intersection, including diagonally, while vehicle movement in every direction is stopped for a short time.

Businesses were optimistic that the novelty of the crossing could bring more footfall to the area, even if temporarily.

"Katong-Joo Chiat continues to be a really exciting place, flooded with a lot of visitors. But really, because of (past car accidents), safety is a priority for us," said Mr Edmond Wong, president of the Katong-Joo Chiat Business Association.

Mr Wong helps run the rice dumpling store Kim Choo and was involved in discussions regarding the crossing.

While businesses told CNA it was still early to assess the overall impact on their business, the effect of the new crossing could already be felt.

Ms Cary Cheng, 64, who works at lifestyle shop The Wyld Shop, told CNA a customer had told her that morning that they had come to the area hoping to see "the Shibuya thing".

“Of course, we hope that (the crossing will) bring more people and traffic, but we don't know yet,” she said.

