Give Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim 'our support and backing', says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Aug 31) called on Singaporeans to be gracious to Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, and to "give them our support and backing".

His comments came a day after it was announced that the two national swimmers had been investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonderful things these two young people have done," Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“These swimmers have worked hard, given much. They brought glory to Singapore.

“Schooling in particular scaled heights which I never imagined: Olympic Gold and that too in swimming. I would never forget him lining up against legends - the finals had so many superstars. And he beat all of them."

Mr Shanmugam added that the pair had not received any preferential treatment.

"Both Schooling and Amanda have been treated in the same way how others have been treated," he said.