SportSG to decide on steps to be taken after Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim's cannabis use

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) said it takes a serious view of national athletes' misconduct after swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim confessed to taking cannabis overseas.

Schooling, 27, admitted to taking the drug in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 30).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) referred him to MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for actions to be taken, as he is undergoing NS.

Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.