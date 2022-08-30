SportSG to decide on steps to be taken after Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim's cannabis use
Joseph Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis, says SportSG.
SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) said it takes a serious view of national athletes' misconduct after swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim confessed to taking cannabis overseas.
Schooling, 27, admitted to taking the drug in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 30).
The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) referred him to MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for actions to be taken, as he is undergoing NS.
Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
SportSG noted that Lim and Schooling are currently national carded athletes who receive support from the agency.
"All TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned," said SportSG.
"SportSG intends to thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter."
It added that the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will also be reviewing appropriate actions on their part.
"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs. SportSG and SSA will be engaging the swimming and other sporting fraternities to underscore the importance of complying with Singapore’s laws on drugs at all times," said SportSG.
SCHOOLING APOLOGISES
Schooling issued a public apology on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, shortly after statements issued by MINDEF and SportSG.
"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry," he said.
"I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."
Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months, said MINDEF.
"All SAF personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly," it added.
Schooling will also no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while serving NS, the Defence Ministry said.