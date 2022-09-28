SportSG suspends support for Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim, Teong Tzen Wei for a month after drug-related offences

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore on Wednesday (Sep 28) said that it will suspend all support for national swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei for a month after they confessed to consuming controlled drugs overseas.

For a month beginning from Oct 1, the three carded athletes under the high performance scheme will not receive training assistance grants or have access to sports science and sports medicine facilities and services, SportSG said in a statement after it concluded an internal review.

SportSG named Teong for the first time on Wednesday as the third swimmer who was investigated for drug-related offences.

Teong broke the SEA Games 50m freestyle record in May 2022 - his time of 21.93 made him the first Southeast Asian swimmer to go below 22 seconds. He is also Asia's second fastest in the event this year.

Teong also won silver in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games.

SportSG noted that the athletes had tested negative for controlled drugs while under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for drug-related offences, but admitted to drug use while being TeamSG athletes.

Given Schooling's abuse of disruption privileges, MINDEF had said earlier that he will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in National Service.

Lim was given a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act for possessing a drug utensil.

Schooling and Lim both issued apologies in August.

It is illegal for Singaporeans and permanent residents to consume cannabis, whether in Singapore or overseas. The substance is also on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned in-competition drugs.