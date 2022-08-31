Public opinion on Schooling's cannabis confession split, some sympathetic while others call for fair treatment

SINGAPORE: Public opinion on Joseph Schooling’s confession that he consumed cannabis overseas has been split, with some expressing sympathy for his plight while others called for him to be treated like any other person who has broken the law.

The incident happened in May when the Singaporean swimmer was on short-term disruption from National Service to train and participate in the SEA Games.

Schooling's sporting privileges have been revoked, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 30). He will no longer be allowed to take leave or disrupt his National Service to train and compete.

Many online commenters said that while the swim star made a mistake, he might have been going through a hard time and expressed sympathy for his situation.

Some also said that they were satisfied with his apology, as he promised to take responsibility for his actions.

"Joseph Schooling has apologised, and that takes courage. His apology makes me think even more highly of him as a person," said Facebook user AT Pasteur in a comment on CNA's Facebook page.

"Besides, we have no idea the stress he has been going through, and the loss of his father as well. A person who admits and apologises is a far better person than one who covers things up."

Another Facebook user May Lin said: "Hadn't been easy for him since getting the gold. Hope he gets through this difficult phase safely. I wish him peace."

Other commenters were more scathing about his drug use, pointing out that he should face the consequences of breaking the law and should even be held to a higher standard as a national athlete and public figure.

"Quite disappointing. Expect more discipline from our national athlete," said Facebook user Joyce Lee.

Another user, Sorensen Cartino Lim, said the confession did not lessen Schooling's "grave mistake as a sportsman".

The 27-year-old, who became Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist after he edged out swim icon Michael Phelps at the 2016 Olympics, apologised in a statement on Tuesday night.

“I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me," he said.

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."

Schooling failed to qualify for the 100m butterfly semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. His father, Colin Schooling, died in November at the age of 73, after undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months.