'I gave in to a moment of weakness': Joseph Schooling apologises after confessing to taking cannabis overseas

SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has apologised after admitting to taking cannabis while overseas in May.

"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me," the 27-year-old national swimmer said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30).

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."

Schooling admitted to taking cannabis while he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday.

Urine tests for controlled drugs returned negative but he confessed to taking the drug while overseas in May.

Schooling and fellow swimmer Amanda Lim were both investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible cannabis use.

Lim, 29, has been issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Schooling, Singapore's first and only Olympics champion, wrapped up the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam with two gold medals and a bronze in May.

He had a challenging year in 2021 when he was unable to defend his Rio Olympic title in the 100m butterfly event. He clocked 53.12s in his heat at the Tokyo Olympics and did not progress to the semi-finals of the event. He was 44th overall.

Later that year, Schooling’s father Colin died at the age of 73. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer in the months before.