Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling confesses to taking cannabis overseas: MINDEF
Joseph Schooling will no longer be allowed to take leave or disrupt his National Service to train or compete after he confessed to taking cannabis overseas, says MINDEF.
SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling has confessed to taking cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the SEA Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 30).
Given his abuse of disruption privileges, MINDEF said Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.
The ministry added that a formal letter of warning has also been issued to Schooling, informing him of the serious consequences of drug abuse meted out to all Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.
Following existing protocol, Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months. All SAF personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly, said MINDEF.
The ministry added that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has concluded its investigations on Schooling, and handed over the management of the case to the SAF as he is a full-time national serviceman.
Urine tests for controlled drugs conducted on Schooling returned negative but he confessed to taking cannabis while overseas in May.
"The SAF maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse. Service personnel who test positive for drug abuse will be charged and sentenced to the SAF Detention Barracks," MINDEF said.
"Those who are suspected of or confessed to abusing drugs will be placed on an SAF-supervised urine test regime as part of the treatment and rehabilitation process."
"MOMENT OF WEAKNESS"
Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a separate statement that Schooling, 27, and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim were investigated by CNB for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.
Lim, 29, has been issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"Lim and Schooling are presently national carded athletes, and receive support from SportSG in that capacity," said the agency.
Olympic gold medallist Schooling issued an apology on Tuesday evening.
"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me," he said in a statement.
The athlete said that he “gave in to a moment of weakness” after going through a very tough period in his life.
“I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry. I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."
Earlier this year, Schooling defended his 100m butterfly crown at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi. He had failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
His father, Colin Schooling, died in November last year. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
SportSG said all Team Singapore athletes are expected to uphold the "highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times" and that unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned.
"SportSG intends to thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter. The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will also be reviewing the appropriate actions on their part," said SportSG.
CNA has asked the brands with which Schooling is associated for their comments, including whether they intend to maintain their commercial relationship with him.