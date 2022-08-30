Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling confesses to taking cannabis overseas: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling has confessed to taking cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the SEA Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Given his abuse of disruption privileges, MINDEF said Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.

The ministry added that a formal letter of warning has also been issued to Schooling, informing him of the serious consequences of drug abuse meted out to all Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.

Following existing protocol, Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months. All SAF personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly, said MINDEF.

The ministry added that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has concluded its investigations on Schooling, and handed over the management of the case to the SAF as he is a full-time national serviceman.

Urine tests for controlled drugs conducted on Schooling returned negative but he confessed to taking cannabis while overseas in May.