Serious view taken of athletes' misconduct, says SportSG after Joseph Schooling confesses to taking cannabis overseas

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) takes a serious view of Team Singapore athletes' misconduct, it said on Tuesday (Aug 30) after swimmer Joseph Schooling confessed to taking cannabis overseas.

He confessed to taking cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis, SportSG said.

Lim has been issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act, while Schooling has been referred to MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for assessment and for the appropriate measures to be taken, given that he is currently undergoing NS, the agency said.

"Lim and Schooling are presently national carded athletes, and receive support from SportSG in that capacity.

"All TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned."

SportSG said that it intends to "thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases" and determine the appropriate steps to take.

It added that the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and the Singapore National Olympic Council will also be reviewing appropriate actions on their part.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs. SportSG and SSA will be engaging the swimming and other sporting fraternities to underscore the importance of complying with Singapore’s laws on drugs at all times."