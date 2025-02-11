Joseph Schooling set to be inducted into International Swimming Hall of Fame

SINGAPORE: Singapore's only Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, is set to be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) later this year.

He will be the first Singaporean to join a prestigious list of athletes that includes Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, US swimming legend Mark Spitz, and former 100m breaststroke world record holder, Japan's Kosuke Kitajima.

The ISHOF said on its website it will be inducting a total of 11 honourees from nine countries in 2025. Among them are swimmers, water polo players, synchronised swimmers, coaches and other contributors to the sport.

It is also the first time that honourees from Kuwait, India and Tunisia will inducted into the hall of fame, the organisation said.

Also on the list are US Olympians Anthony Ervin and Ryan Locht, and Italian swimming star Federica Pellegrini.

ISHOF also said that it will be hosting its 60th Anniversary Honoree Induction Ceremony in Singapore on Jul 28 in conjunction with the World Aquatics World Championships. The ceremony will be held at the Park Royal Collection at Marina Bay.