'I am sorry': Joseph Schooling apologises after confessing to taking cannabis overseas
Singapore's Joseph Schooling prepares to compete in a men's 100m freestyle heat during the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Jonathan Nackstrand)

30 Aug 2022 09:13PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 09:21PM)
SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has apologised after admitting to taking cannabis while overseas in May.

"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me," he said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30).

This is his statement in full:

"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me.

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/kg

