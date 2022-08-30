'I am sorry': Joseph Schooling apologises after confessing to taking cannabis overseas

SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has apologised after admitting to taking cannabis while overseas in May.

This is his statement in full:

"I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me.

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."