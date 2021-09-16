Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen's deferments end, to serve National Service

SINGAPORE: National swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen's deferments for National Service (NS) have ended and both will be enlisted, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Thursday (Sep 16).

"As their deferment until 31 August 2021 has ended, both Mr Schooling and Mr Quah will proceed to fulfil their NS obligations, as agreed to when they applied for deferment," said the ministry in a statement issued to the media.

"They will be enlisted once the necessary pre-enlistment procedures have been completed."

Schooling has been on long-term deferment from NS since 2014, and Quah since 2015.

"As previously explained in Parliament, such deferment from full-time NS is granted very selectively for exceptional sportsmen assessed to be potential medal winners at international competitions like the Olympic Games and who are able to bring national pride to Singapore," MINDEF said.

Their deferments were due to expire after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, but were extended after the Olympics was postponed to 2021.

In its statement, the ministry noted that both swimmers have qualified for and represented Singapore at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Schooling won Singapore's first Olympic gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, in the 100m butterfly, and set a new Olympic record. Quah reached the semi-finals of the 100m and 200m butterfly in that edition of the Games.

Both swimmers did not qualify for the semi-finals of their events at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement, Schooling said he will continue with the pre-enlistment procedures and await the next steps from MINDEF.

"As a son of Singapore, I am honoured to serve my country. More importantly, now more than ever, my family needs me. It is time for me to fulfil my filial duties," he said.

Schooling added that he is grateful for the support he received from MINDEF and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) for their "non-wavering support" in his swimming career.

"Without a doubt, I would not have achieved the results I've had without deferring my national service."