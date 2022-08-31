From Olympics gold to drug confession: The Joseph Schooling timeline

SINGAPORE: The gold medal win in the 100m butterfly event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games propelled Joseph Schooling to international stardom.

But he has since been unable to replicate the form that saw him win Singapore's first and only Olympics gold.

On Tuesday (Aug 30), his career suffered a major blow when the Defence Ministry said in a statement that the 27-year-old confessed to consuming cannabis in May this year.

CNA retraces Schooling's path since his historic triumph in 2016.

2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics

Aug 13, 2016: Schooling, then a student at the University of Texas, won Singapore's first Olympics gold medal, beating the likes of Michael Phelps and Chad le Clos in the 100m butterfly event. He also set a new Olympic record of 50.39s, eclipsing Phelps' mark of 50.58s set at Beijing 2008.