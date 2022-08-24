Tech scholarships handed out to more than 100 recipients, new digital leadership programme unveiled

SINGAPORE: A total of 107 recipients were awarded a range of technology- and media-related scholarships on Tuesday (Aug 23) as the Government unveiled a new digital leadership programme.

Known as the SG Digital Leadership Accelerator, which will be helmed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the programme "aims to bring together Singaporean digital leaders at different stages of their career", said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

"They will have the opportunity to network and support one another on their leadership journeys, while being mentored by established industry leaders. Ten SG Digital Leaders have been selected in the inaugural cohort, from eight companies," added Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and Smart Nation Initiative.

A total of six scholarships were awarded by the agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Smart Nation Digital Government Group (SNDGG).

Before this year, the six agencies - MCI, IMDA, CSA, SNDGG, Government Technology Agency and the National Library Board - had held separate events for each scholarship. The scholarships aim to groom technology, media, library and archives services, communications and translation talents.