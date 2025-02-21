JTC Corporation appoints Jacqueline Poh as new chief executive

SINGAPORE: Ms Jacqueline Poh will be appointed chief executive of JTC Corporation, succeeding Mr Tan Boon Khai, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday (Feb 21).

Ms Poh will become CEO-designate of JTC from Mar 1 and assume the role of CEO from Apr 1. She will also be appointed as a member of the JTC board in an ex-officio capacity.

She takes over from Mr Tan, who is stepping down as JTC CEO on Mar 31 to "pursue other interests", said MTI.

Ms Poh will step down from her current role as managing director of the Economic Development Board on Mar 1. She was originally slated to join MTI as deputy secretary (industry) from the same date, as announced by MTI in November 2024.

However, she will now take on the appointment at JTC instead, due to Mr Tan stepping down from his role, an MTI spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries.

The ministry did not give further information about its plans for the deputy secretary role.

Prior to EDB, Ms Poh was deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Strategy Group. She was also founding chief executive of the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and managing director of the former Infocommunications Development Authority.

She also held key positions in three ministries - manpower, finance and defence.

She joined EDB as its managing director on Oct 4, 2021, and led the organisation to achieve strong investment commitments during Singapore's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said MTI.

During her tenure, EDB worked closely with various partner agencies to advance important areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

She also strengthened Singapore's standing on the international business stage and deepened EDB's relationship with global leaders in key industries, especially in the technology and startup space.

MR TAN'S CONTRIBUTIONS TO JTC

Mr Tan joined JTC on Sep 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has led it to deliver various COVID-19 response measures in industries critical for Singapore to stay resilient and to recover strongly, said MTI.

Under his leadership, JTC completed industrial estates such as Punggol Digital District, as well as key industrial buildings such as CleanTech Three, to support industrial growth.

He also led the push to build new estates such as the Jurong Innovation District and Woodlands North Coast, while keeping in mind the rejuvenation of ageing industrial estates to redevelop Singapore's industrial sector.

He also improved productivity in JTC's operations through digitalisation and technology adoption.

Mr Jeffrey Siow, Second Permanent Secretary for MTI, said: "Boon Khai has made significant contributions to JTC during his tenure as CEO. Under his leadership, JTC drove the planning and development of future-ready industrial infrastructure, which supported the growth of our industries and companies.

"He was also a key leader of MTI’s efforts to help our businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank Boon Khai for his service and wish him all the best for his next endeavour."

Mr Siow also welcomed Ms Poh to JTC.

"Already part of the MTI Family, Jacqueline has a deep understanding of investor needs which will help in her new role to develop attractive and innovative industrial land and spaces. I am confident that Jacqueline will build on Boon Khai’s good work to advance Singapore’s industrial infrastructure," he said.