JTC officers gave 'inaccurate information' about Kranji woodland clearance; case referred to AGC: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Two officers from JTC Corporation provided "inaccurate information" to their superiors about parcels of land in Kranji that were cleared by mistake, resulting in inaccuracies being made in a parliamentary statement in February last year.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was Minister for Trade and Industry at the time of the incident, provided this update in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 10), correcting parts of a previous statement he had made in the House, saying that it was based on information provided by the officers.

The case has since been referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to consider if any charges should be brought.

Mr Chan in February 2021 had provided a timeline of how tracts of woodland in Kranji along the Rail Corridor came to be cleared ahead of an environmental impact assessment.

The land was part of 18ha set aside for the first phase of development for the Agri-Food Innovation Park, and had been mistakenly cleared by Huationg, a contractor of JTC Corp.