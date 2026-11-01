Rare, roomy and pricey? Inside Singapore's niche jumbo HDB flat market

SINGAPORE: When Ms Aileen Tan’s father decided to downsize from his semi-detached house in 2018, he had one condition – his new home had to be spacious enough for his grandchildren to play when they visited, and large enough for the weekend parties he loved to host.

A jumbo flat in Clementi fit the bill - the 1,615 sq ft unit was created by combining a two-room and three-room flat, giving it four rooms and three bathrooms.

After her father died, Ms Tan inherited the flat. Today, the 61-year-old retiree lives in the jumbo flat and rents out two spare rooms for a combined S$3,300 (US$2,580) a month.

“There's plenty of storage and room for my books and a very large kitchen, so we sometimes can have parties and cookouts. I have a little spa room,” said Ms Tan.

“It's very, extremely comfortable. I cannot think of anything more that I would want from a home.”

Her jumbo flat is rare. It is one of an estimated 2,900 such flats created by merging two complete units into one – that is about 0.25 per cent of the over 1.1 million flats in Singapore.

Their generous living space and rarity have at times translated to eye-watering asking prices. In September, a 1,465 sq ft jumbo flat in Telok Blangah was listed for S$2.18 million on PropertyGuru, prompting the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to announce it would review the flat conversion scheme, which allows eligible owners to combine adjoining HDB units.

The asking price has since been lowered to S$1,999,999.

At the same time, shorter leases, financing and a limited pool of potential buyers can add to the challenges of selling such homes.

“This jumbo flat market is niche and could be illiquid, meaning subsequent resales could be harder,” said Professor Sing Tien Foo, Provost's Chair Professor of the Department of Real Estate at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

While jumbo flats in good locations can “command substantial premiums”, less well-located and older units could be more difficult to sell, he added.