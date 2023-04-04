Behind the scenes: How Singapore's bird park is moving 3,500 animals to their new home

SINGAPORE: It took a year of planning and four months to move, but Jurong Bird Park's 400 species of 3,500 birds are nearly ready to meet visitors again at their new home in Mandai.

The new park opens its doors on May 8, with a S$10 (US$7.50) ticket discount for adults and children during its soft opening until May 26.

Tickets for visits from May 27 will be at the full price of S$48 for adults, S$33 for children aged three to 12 years old, and S$20 for senior citizens.

The 17ha attraction – about the size of 24 football fields – will be open daily from 9am to 6pm, with the last admission into the park at 5pm.

Since January, 80 staff members from the animal behaviour and programmes team, veterinary healthcare and animal care teams have worked tirelessly to move the birds in the safest way possible.

“One essential part of the planning for the full move was how do we transport every single bird species in the best possible way that avoids stress, and is also the safest way possible?” said vice-president of the park’s animal care team Luis Neves.

Planning for the move took more than a year, with the relocation taking about 16 weeks. The move could have been faster, but the park prioritised the welfare of the birds, he said.

“We could’ve said we’re going to do this in a much shorter span of time, but we didn’t do that. We wanted to make sure that between each batch of birds, they had time to adjust, we had time to observe them, and if there was something to correct, we would have time to do so," Dr Neves told CNA.