More than 3,000 birds to be moved from Jurong park to Bird Paradise in Mandai

SINGAPORE: More than 3,000 birds and about 50 species of flora will be moved from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise at Mandai, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30).
He was responding to a parliamentary question by MP Shawn Huang (PAP - Jurong) on the plans for the fauna and flora of Jurong Bird Park after it closes on Jan 3, 2023.
“Mandai Wildlife Group’s detailed planning for this move includes necessary steps and measures to ensure the welfare, health and safety of the birds during the relocation,” Mr Tan added.
Mandai Wildlife Group said in October that preparations for the migration from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise began more than three years ago.
Over the last two years, aviaries at Jurong Bird Park were rethemed to “mirror” the new habitats of Bird Paradise, the group said. This was so they could start introducing different bird species that would be housed in the same habitat at the new park.
The 17ha new park, set to open in the second quarter of 2023, will be part of new wildlife parks located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
It will have 3,500 birds from more than 400 species in eight large walk-through aviaries which reflect different biomes, from African rainforests to Southeast Asian paddy fields.
After the closure of Jurong Bird Park, the birds will be relocated to the new Bird Paradise over a few months, Mandai Wildlife Group said in October.
“The work of conditioning the birds for the move has begun, with small conditioning aviaries placed in larger walk-through habitats to encourage the birds to enter voluntarily and be comfortable inside,” it said.
“These conditioning aviaries will be used to transport them safely to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.”
It added that the move is a “massive undertaking”, and more than 100 steps need to be undertaken to complete each transfer.
“Upon release into their new homes, the birds will be closely monitored to ensure they are adjusting well and given sufficient time to settle into their new environments.”
Jurong Bird Park’s current site is expected to be returned to JTC in 2025, and the relevant agencies are working on the reinstatement of the site after Jurong Bird Park moves to Mandai, Mr Tan said.
Mr Huang asked about the annual economic potential of the land for Jurong Bird Park, which is 20ha.
Mr Tan said that JTC and the Urban Redevelopment Authority are jointly reviewing the longer-term land use plans for the site along with other agencies and the National Parks Board.
"We will take into consideration existing features such as the waterfall as well as Jurong Hill Tower nearby. And we understand that given the memories and history tied to Jurong Bird Park, we will seek public feedback in due time to shape the future plans for Jurong Hill together," he said.