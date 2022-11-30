More than 3,000 birds to be moved from Jurong park to Bird Paradise in Mandai

SINGAPORE: More than 3,000 birds and about 50 species of flora will be moved from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise at Mandai, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30).

He was responding to a parliamentary question by MP Shawn Huang (PAP - Jurong) on the plans for the fauna and flora of Jurong Bird Park after it closes on Jan 3, 2023.

“Mandai Wildlife Group’s detailed planning for this move includes necessary steps and measures to ensure the welfare, health and safety of the birds during the relocation,” Mr Tan added.

Mandai Wildlife Group said in October that preparations for the migration from Jurong Bird Park to Bird Paradise began more than three years ago.

Over the last two years, aviaries at Jurong Bird Park were rethemed to “mirror” the new habitats of Bird Paradise, the group said. This was so they could start introducing different bird species that would be housed in the same habitat at the new park.

The 17ha new park, set to open in the second quarter of 2023, will be part of new wildlife parks located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It will have 3,500 birds from more than 400 species in eight large walk-through aviaries which reflect different biomes, from African rainforests to Southeast Asian paddy fields.