Jurong Bird Park's pioneer generation vulture dies

SINGAPORE: Jurong Bird Park's pioneer generation vulture and its oldest bird has died at an estimated age of about 60 years old.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 25), Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced the passing of Rod, an elderly Egyptian Vulture which had been part of Jurong Bird Park since it opened in 1971.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve said that Rod was already an adult when he joined the park and was "possibly the world’s oldest of his species".

The reserve said that Rod's lifespan was "almost three times the natural lifespan of Egyptian Vultures in the wild".

"Rod was loved and lived a full life at Jurong Bird Park where he, in his younger days, played an integral role in raising awareness of threats faced by his wild counterparts."

Rod had until recently remained spritely for his age, added the reserve.