Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued following fire at Jurong East flat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued following fire at Jurong East flat

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued following fire at Jurong East flat

Firefighters provided oxygen to a cat found within the unit at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 following a fire on Jun 13, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
13 Jun 2022 04:38PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An infant was taken to hospital on Monday (Jun 13) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Jurong East.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had been alerted to a fire at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 at about 7.50am.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fifth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that the blaze was confined there.

Photos of the affected unit showed the charred contents of a kitchen as well as damaged appliances. 

Two people and an infant were in the unit at the time of the fire, and self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. The infant was taken to the National University Hospital as a precautionary measure, said SCDF. 

About 15 people were also evacuated from the neighbouring units by the police as a precautionary measure.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fifth floor at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 on Jun 13, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

The fire was extinguished with a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

SCDF said two cats were found conscious in the unit and rescued. The firefighters, some of them cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, provided the two animals with oxygen. 

In a photo shared on Facebook by SCDF, two firefighters are seen tending to a black cat. One firefighter holds the feline in his arms while another administers oxygen. 

Firefighters providing oxygen to a cat found within the unit at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 following a fire on Jun 13, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

"We understand that after the fire started, a member of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival," said SCDF.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire."

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

fire Singapore Civil Defence Force SCDF animals

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us