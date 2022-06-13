Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued following fire at Jurong East flat

SINGAPORE: An infant was taken to hospital on Monday (Jun 13) following a fire at a Housing Board flat in Jurong East.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had been alerted to a fire at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 at about 7.50am.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fifth floor, said SCDF in a Facebook post, adding that the blaze was confined there.

Photos of the affected unit showed the charred contents of a kitchen as well as damaged appliances.

Two people and an infant were in the unit at the time of the fire, and self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. The infant was taken to the National University Hospital as a precautionary measure, said SCDF.

About 15 people were also evacuated from the neighbouring units by the police as a precautionary measure.